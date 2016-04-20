Canada Prince Edward Island HST rise to 15%

The Canadian province of Prince Edward Island is to raise its Harmonized Sales Tax rate from 14% to 15%.

The new 15% rate will apply from 1 October 2016.

HST is a blend of the federal Goods & Services Tax (GST) of 5%, plus the province’s Provincial Sales Tax (PST). Prince Edward Island is raising its PST – effectively from 9% to 10% - to get the new HST rate of 15%.