Canada Saskatchewan raises PST to 6%
- Mar 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is to raise its Provincial Sales Tax from 5% to 6%.
PST is added to the federal Goods and Services Tax of 5% to levy a total of 11% combined indirect tax on most goods and services.
The tax raise came into force on 23 March 2017.
Latest Canadian news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara