VATLive > Blog > Americas News > Canada Saskatchewan raises PST to 6% - Avalara

Canada Saskatchewan raises PST to 6%

  • Mar 30, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Canada Saskatchewan raises PST to 6%

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan is to raise its Provincial Sales Tax from 5% to 6%.

PST is added to the federal Goods and Services Tax of 5% to levy a total of 11% combined indirect tax on most goods and services.

The tax raise came into force on 23 March 2017.

Click for free Canadian VAT info

Latest Canadian news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/canada,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/gst
May-31-2022

Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara