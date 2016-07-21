Cape Verde VAT changes

The West Africa island country of Cape Verde introduced a range of VAT and other indirect tax changes in its new Budget Bill 2016. The changes include:

Corrective VAT returns are required for errors (as opposed to adjustments in subsequent returns)

Waste and recycling services supplies are VAT exempt

Importing motorized vehicles for government usage are VAT exempted

The supply of buildings for cultural or sporting activities is VAT exempted from the start of 2016

Building construction and supply for governments are VAT exempt

Tourist occupancy tax is applicable for the whole of 2016