Cape Verde VAT changes
- Jul 21, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The West Africa island country of Cape Verde introduced a range of VAT and other indirect tax changes in its new Budget Bill 2016. The changes include:
- Corrective VAT returns are required for errors (as opposed to adjustments in subsequent returns)
- Waste and recycling services supplies are VAT exempt
- Importing motorized vehicles for government usage are VAT exempted
- The supply of buildings for cultural or sporting activities is VAT exempted from the start of 2016
- Building construction and supply for governments are VAT exempt
- Tourist occupancy tax is applicable for the whole of 2016
Latest news
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara