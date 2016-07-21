VATLive > Blog > VAT > Cape Verde VAT changes - Avalara

Cape Verde VAT changes

  • Jul 21, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Cape Verde VAT changes

The West Africa island country of Cape Verde introduced a range of VAT and other indirect tax changes in its new Budget Bill 2016. The changes include:

  • Corrective VAT returns are required for errors (as opposed to adjustments in subsequent returns)
  • Waste and recycling services supplies are VAT exempt
  • Importing motorized vehicles for government usage are VAT exempted
  • The supply of buildings for cultural or sporting activities is VAT exempted from the start of 2016
  • Building construction and supply for governments are VAT exempt
  • Tourist occupancy tax is applicable for the whole of 2016
Latest news
Cape Verde VAT changes
July 22, 2016

The West Africa island country of Cape Verde introduced a range of VAT and other indirect tax changes in its new Budget Bill 2016. The...
Read more
Cape Verde cuts VAT to 15%
January 18, 2016

Cape Verde has dropped its standard VAT rate from 15.5% to 15% from 1 January 2016. The 15.5% rate was a temporary measure introduced on...
Read more
Cape Verde VAT compliance update
February 5, 2014

The Cape Verde VAT Law has been updated from the start of 2014.  The major changes include: The VAT reverse charge will apply on domestic...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara