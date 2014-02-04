Cape Verde VAT compliance update

The Cape Verde VAT Law has been updated from the start of 2014. The major changes include:

The VAT reverse charge will apply on domestic construction services

VAT returns must now be filed on a monthly basis, by the last day of the month following the taxable period

Companies may treat otherwise taxable supplies to governmental authorities as VAT exempt provided they have confirmed the tax status of the customer with the tax office

The place of supply for all supplies of architectural, legal and consulting services is to be considered Cape Verde irrespective of where the customer or property is located

Full VAT invoices must now be issued for all transactions