Further changes to Croatia VAT rules and rates

Following the announcement of a rise in Croatia VAT rate from 10% to 13%, there have been further proposed changes to the Croatian VAT code.

Croatia originally increased its standard VAT rate from 23% to 25% on joining the European Union at the start of 2013.

In September 2013 it also announced that it would raise its 10% reduced Croat VAT rate on hotels, sports and cultural events. It has now confirmed the 5% reduced VAT rate on newspapers and journals, which was have the correct authorisation and content volumes under the Croat Media Law.

These tax rises comes as Croatia struggles with a shrinking economy – GDP shrunk 0.6% in the third quarter of 2013.