Changes to Italy's filing frequency



Law Decree 193, which was passed by the Italian Government back in October 2016, is now fully in effect. Under the Decree, the filing frequency of the transactional report in Italy, which replaces the former Spesometro, has been changed from annually to quarterly (bi-annually for 2017). Below is a summary of the 2017 changes.

Quarterly listing of sales and purchase invoices

Quarterly return bi-annual only for Q1+Q2 2017. Then quarterly for rest of the year.

1 st quarterly VAT return delayed till 12 June

quarterly VAT return delayed till 12 June Deadline for invoices dated in first half of 2017 will be 16 th September, 2017 and invoices dated in the second half will be 28 th February, 2018.

September, 2017 and invoices dated in the second half will be 28 February, 2018. Deadline from 2018 will be the same as the VAT return deadline (see below)

Penalties will range from €2 per undeclared invoice up to a limit of €1,000

Changes to other filings