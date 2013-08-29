China considers higher VAT on luxury goods

The Chinese news agency, Xianhua, said that despite its intention to shift the Chinese economy's focus from exports to consumption, it still wished to control excessive ostentation and graft. It sees raising Chinese VAT on luxury goods (high-end watches, jewelry, cars etc.). There is also plans to increase property taxes to help cool fast growing property speculation.

Chinese VAT is going through a country-wide reform at the moment, which started as China VAT pilot in 2011, and following extension to other regions. This should be complete by 2015, and will give the country a boost in terms of reducing double taxation and cutting down on the VAT compliance burden. China withdrew VAT on small companies in August 2013.

Hungary recently proposed a similar initiative, looking to raise Hungarian VAT to 35% on luxury goods. However, the European Union would probably block such a move as member countries are not permitted to have VAT rates above the principle, standard rate. This is currently 27% in Hungary.