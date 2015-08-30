China delays last phase of VAT reform

It is expected to be officially announced in the forthcoming weeks that the last-stage of the Chinese VAT reform - introducing the new regime to consumer goods, real estate and banking – will be delayed until the end of 2015 or later.

Aside from the complexity of these sectors, the expected tax loss from the reforms will be considerable. This may not be sustainable given the slow down in Chinese growth rates in the past year. Chinese VAT reforms cost $30 billion per annum.

Imposing Chinese VAT on financial services, banking and insurance is proving more complicated than anticipated. The European Union has failed to introduce VAT on financial services despite over 30 years of negotiations.

A number of canvassers for the last sectors have put the case that industries will lose out, in particular the real estate construction sector. The imposition of an 11% VAT would dampen the already flat property prices.