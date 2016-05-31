China delays new e-commerce tax regime

China is to postpone the full implementation of the new VAT regime on goods purchased by consumers from aboard.

This is based on reports of high levels of abandoned shipments at ports by consumers faced with rising entry taxes from May. Freight forwarders have indicated a drop in over 60% on cross-border sales. As a result, the Chinese General Administration of Customs has delayed by up to one year many of the new tax measures designed to ensure there was no advantage to purchasing goods from foreign, online marketplaces.