China extends e-commerce VAT concessions
Nov 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Chinese State Council has extended the current VAT discount and duty exemption for small value e-commerce imports to consumers.
The extension to the existing regime includes:
- The current 30% discount on VAT charges for imported B2C packages below CNY2,000 will now be raised to values of CNY5,000 or below
- The range of goods eligible for the exemption has been increased by over 60 items.
- The number of cities where the exemption applies has been increased to 22. The latest wave of cities includes: Beijing; Nanjing; and Shenyang.
The changes will take effect from 1 January 2019.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara