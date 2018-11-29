VATLive > Blog > VAT > China extends e-commerce VAT concessions - Avalara

China extends e-commerce VAT concessions

  • Nov 29, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Chinese State Council has extended the current VAT discount and duty exemption for small value e-commerce imports to consumers.

The extension to the existing regime includes:

  • The current 30% discount on VAT charges for imported B2C packages below CNY2,000 will now be raised to values of CNY5,000 or below
  • The range of goods eligible for the exemption has been increased by over 60 items.
  • The number of cities where the exemption applies has been increased to 22. The latest wave of cities includes: Beijing; Nanjing; and Shenyang.

The changes will take effect from 1 January 2019.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara