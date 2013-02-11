China extends VAT pilot to 12 new provinces
- Feb 11, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The Chinese Ministry of FInance has indicated that a further 12 provinces have applied to enter the VAT pilot, which aims to introduce a full EU-like VAT regime and replace Service Tax.
The pilot was launched in Shanghai in 2012. It now includes 10 provinces, including: Beijing, Tianjin and Shenzhen. Its objective includes reducing double taxation and the heavy Chinese tax compliance burder.
The new provinces under consideration include: Hebei, Jiangxi and Xinjiang said the State Administration of Taxation.
You can read more about Chinese VAT here.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara