China extends VAT pilot to 12 new provinces

The Chinese Ministry of FInance has indicated that a further 12 provinces have applied to enter the VAT pilot, which aims to introduce a full EU-like VAT regime and replace Service Tax.

The pilot was launched in Shanghai in 2012. It now includes 10 provinces, including: Beijing, Tianjin and Shenzhen. Its objective includes reducing double taxation and the heavy Chinese tax compliance burder.

The new provinces under consideration include: Hebei, Jiangxi and Xinjiang said the State Administration of Taxation.

