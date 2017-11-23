China extends VAT registration threshold
- Nov 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
China’s Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation have agreed to extend the current VAT registration threshold till 2020.
Currently, the exemption from VAT registration of Yuan 30,000 per month is due to expire on 1 January 2018. It has now been extended until 1 January 2021.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara