China loses $30 billion on VAT reforms

The ongoing reform of the Chinese VAT regime has resulted in a drop in tax revenues of Yuan 192 billion (approx. $30 billion) in 2014 according to the State Administration of Taxation last week.

VAT differences across Chinese industries

The changes in the tax take have not been uniform across industrial sectors, and mainly come from the right to offset input VAT for the first time. The 2 percentage point drop in the tax rate for railway transportation for instance has led to $130m gain for the industry. But the telecoms sector has seen a steep rise in VAT charges, particularly with the inclusion of data services in the reformed regime. This has added up to approximately $1bn in additional fiscal charges on the market. The three major telecoms companies have also been hit by heavy VAT charges on network infrastructure upgrades which are not yet recoverable.

Chinese VAT reforms