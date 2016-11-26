VATLive > Blog > VAT > China to combine VAT rates - Avalara

China to combine VAT rates

  • Nov 26, 2016 | Richard Asquith
China to combine VAT rates

China has indicated that it plans to reduce the number of VAT rates to simplify compliance. This is likely to mean the consolidation of the main 11% and 6% rates – although no details have been provided yet.

The current Chinese rates are:

  • 11%  Retail; entertainment; hotel; restaurants; catering services; real estate and construction, telephony calls; postal; transport and logistic.
  • 6%  Financial services and insurance; telephony and internet data; IT; technology; consulting.
  • 3%  Chinese National Education Tax
  • 2%  Chinese Local Education Taxes
  • 7 %  City Maintance & Construction

The above VAT rate replaced the old VAT and Business Tax regime between 2012 and 2016.

Click for free Chinese VAT info

Latest news
India extends Sept GST return deadline
October 21, 2018

India has extended by 5 days the deadline for the filing of September's Goods and Services Tax return. The new filing deadline for the GSTR-3B...
Read more
Japan confirms 2019 Consumption Tax hike
October 14, 2018

Japan is to confirm this week its plan to complete the second rise in its Consumption Tax, from 8% to 10% in October 2019.  The...
Read more
Singapore GST changes
October 6, 2018

The Ministry of Finance in Singapore is to update its proposals to reform its Goods and Services regime following a recent public consultation. The reforms...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara