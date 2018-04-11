VATLive > Blog > VAT > China VAT lotto takes on rampant fraud - Avalara

China VAT lotto takes on rampant fraud

  • Apr 11, 2018 | Richard Asquith
China’s Shanghai trials with a weekly anti-tax fraud cash prize draw for VAT invoices has been declared a success.

Since the start of 2018, Shoppers can upload barcodes on their VAT invoices to a phone app for a potential immediate €12.50 (equivalent)  prize. Their invoices are also entered into a weekly draw with a top prize of €50,000 (equivalent).

The Shanghai Office of State Administration of Taxation is trailing the scheme in key sectors, prone to under declared VAT sales, including: catering; accommodation; entertainment; and home improvements. Over 60,000 businesses in Shanghai are involved in the draw.

A number of countries in Europe have been running similar schemes, including Portugal and Greece.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara