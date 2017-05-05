China VAT rate simplifications

China’s tax authorities have confirmed to proposals to reduce the number of VAT rates from 4 to 3. Goods such as farm produce, water, coal and gas will be reclassified from 13% to 11%.

The new three-rate band – 17%, 11% and 6% - will come into effect on 1 July 2017.

The annual VAT registration threshold will also rise to Yuan 500,000 from the current Yuan 300,000.