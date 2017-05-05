China VAT rate simplifications
- May 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
China’s tax authorities have confirmed to proposals to reduce the number of VAT rates from 4 to 3. Goods such as farm produce, water, coal and gas will be reclassified from 13% to 11%.
The new three-rate band – 17%, 11% and 6% - will come into effect on 1 July 2017.
The annual VAT registration threshold will also rise to Yuan 500,000 from the current Yuan 300,000.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara