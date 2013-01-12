China VAT reform progresses

The Chinese Ministry of Finance has issued an update last month with the State Administration of Taxation on progress of Chinese VAT reform. In the past year, almost 20 cities in China has introduced significant overhauls of their VAT and Business Tax regimes.

The Chinese consumption tax system is complex, with regular instances of double taxation and burdensome compliance obligations. The tax authorities are now looking to simplify the system to help boost trade.

In this latest update, issued on 4 December 2012, the following information was provided: