Chinese VAT refunds for e-commerce exporters

The Chinese Ministry of Finance has clarified the Chinese VAT refund process for Chinese online retailers selling outside of the country. The new guidance covers Chinese enterprises selling via their own website or through the website platforms of others (e.g. Amazon).

Currently, Chinese input VAT is levied at 17% along the production chain. Import VAT is also levied at 17%. The Chinese VAT reform will bring sweeping changes to the tax system, and is mid-way through a four year overhaul.

The Chinese authorities charged with overseeing the administration of the VAT system, The Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation, issued a joint statement on 30 December 2013, and the new guidance came into effect on 1 January 2014.