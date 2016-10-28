Colombia hikes VAT to 19%
- Oct 28, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Colombia has proposed raising its VAT rate from 16% to 19% as part of a package of measures to prevent the country losing its BBB credit rating following the sharp fall in global oil prices.
Colombia would also introduce VAT on electronic services provided to consumer by companies based outside of the country.
This hike would be implemented on 1 January 2017.
Other measures include improved tax administration, and policies in line with the OECD BEPS project to reduced VAT avoidance.
Latest Colombian news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara