Colombia scraps VAT on e-content

  • Aug 28, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Colombia plans to exempt a range of digital content provided electronically to consumers from VAT in order to boost its digital sector.  The following services are proposed to be taken out of the VAT net:

  • Cloud-based computing
  • Downloads of software
  • Online digital content for e-learning

e-books from non-resident sellers were recently exempted from VAT withholding tax by the national tax authorities.

