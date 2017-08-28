Colombia scraps VAT on e-content
- Aug 28, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Colombia plans to exempt a range of digital content provided electronically to consumers from VAT in order to boost its digital sector. The following services are proposed to be taken out of the VAT net:
- Cloud-based computing
- Downloads of software
- Online digital content for e-learning
e-books from non-resident sellers were recently exempted from VAT withholding tax by the national tax authorities.
Latest Colombian news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara