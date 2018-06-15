Colombia VAT e-invoices Sep 2018
- Jun 15, 2018 | Richard Asquith
From 1 September 2018, large tax payers will be required to produce electronic VAT invoices.
The Colombian tax authorities, DIAN, has already selected the companies that must produce e-invoices from September. Although some companies have been granted a postponement until December 2018.
Key requirements include:
- Invoices will be XML-based on format set by DIAN
- Use sequential invoice numbers pre-authorised by DIAN
- Add a digital signature
- Add a unique electronic invoice code
- Include NIT numbers of consumers
