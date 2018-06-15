VATLive > Blog > VAT > Colombia VAT e-invoices Sep 2018 - Avalara

Colombia VAT e-invoices Sep 2018

  • Jun 15, 2018 | Richard Asquith
From 1 September 2018, large tax payers will be required to produce electronic VAT invoices.

The Colombian tax authorities, DIAN, has already selected the companies that must produce e-invoices from September. Although some companies have been granted a postponement until December 2018.

Key requirements include:

  • Invoices will be XML-based on format set by DIAN
  • Use sequential invoice numbers pre-authorised by DIAN
  • Add a digital signature
  • Add a unique electronic invoice code
  • Include NIT numbers of consumers

