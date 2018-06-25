VATLive > Blog > VAT > Colombia VAT on e-services July 2018 - Avalara

Colombia VAT on e-services July 2018

  • Jun 25, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Colombia VAT on e-services July 2018

Colombia has levied VAT on the provision of electronic services to its consumers by non-resident providers. The measure comes into effect on 1 July 2018.

DIAN (Dirección de Impuestos y Aduanas Nacionales), the national tax and customs authority requires foreign providers to VAT register to report income from digital services. Any service provided to a consumer has its tax residence, domicile, permanent establishment in the country.

This includes a simplified registration and filing process. Registration may be completed online to gain a unique TIN, tax identification number for the supplier. VAT returns are due bi-monthly.

Click for free Colombian VAT info

Latest Colombian news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/latin-america/colombia
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara