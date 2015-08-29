Costa Rica changes to VAT

Costa Rica has proposed a range of changes to the exiting Value Added Tax regime, which is in fact closer to a simple sales tax system. The changes include:

More services to be subject to the consumption tax

Introduction of self-billing and consumption

VAT refunds for people below the official poverty line

Introduction of reduced VAT rates at 5% for a limited range of basic goods, raw materials and agricultural supplies

Refunds of VAT on certain credit card payments to discourage VAT fraud

An graduated 1% VAT rise each year from today's 13% until 15% in 2017