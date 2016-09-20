VATLive > Blog > GST > Costa Rica e-invoice database - Avalara

Costa Rica e-invoice database

  • Sep 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Costa Rica e-invoice database

Costa Rica is formalising plans to create a centralised, compulsory database of all invoices, credit notes and supporting documentation created by taxable persons. The new e-invoice database will mirror systems in China and Brazil, and should help reduce fraud.

The tax office has now provided details of the format requirements for providing invoice details.

The new database will be activated from 1 January 2017.

Latest news
Costa Rica 13% VAT implementation
June 7, 2018

Costa Rica has published a plan to introduce a 13% VAT regime to replace its existing Sales Tax. The current 13% sales tax is levied on...
Read more
Costa Rica VAT rise to 15%
August 20, 2017

The government of Costa Rica has put forward a proposal for an increase in VAT from 13% to 15%. The tax rise is part of...
Read more
Costa Rica e-invoice database
September 21, 2016

Costa Rica is formalising plans to create a centralised, compulsory database of all invoices, credit notes and supporting documentation created by taxable persons. The new...
Read more
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara