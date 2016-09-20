Costa Rica e-invoice database
- Sep 20, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Costa Rica is formalising plans to create a centralised, compulsory database of all invoices, credit notes and supporting documentation created by taxable persons. The new e-invoice database will mirror systems in China and Brazil, and should help reduce fraud.
The tax office has now provided details of the format requirements for providing invoice details.
The new database will be activated from 1 January 2017.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
