VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Croatia cuts hospitality VAT to 13%

Croatia cuts hospitality VAT to 13%

  • Jul 28, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Croatia is to reduce its Value Added Tax rate on the hospitality sector from 25% to 13%. This will cover café, restaurant and hotel services, excluding alcohol. Hotel accommodation is already at the 13% reduced rate in Croatia.

Croatia is also scheduled to reduce its standard VAT rate from 25% to 24% on 1 January 2020.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
