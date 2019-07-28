Croatia cuts hospitality VAT to 13%
Jul 28, 2019
Croatia is to reduce its Value Added Tax rate on the hospitality sector from 25% to 13%. This will cover café, restaurant and hotel services, excluding alcohol. Hotel accommodation is already at the 13% reduced rate in Croatia.
Croatia is also scheduled to reduce its standard VAT rate from 25% to 24% on 1 January 2020.
