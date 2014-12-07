Croatia drops annual VAT return
Dec 7, 2014 | Richard Asquith
Croatia has announced that there will be no further requirement to file an annual VAT return.
Croatian VAT returns are generally filed on a monthly basis. If the taxable supplies fall below HRK 800k, then quarterly returns are required instead. The exception to the latter rule is taxable businesses entering into EC cross-border supplies who, as a result, have to submit monthly EC Sales Listings too. Non-resident companies VAT registered in Croatia must file on a monthly basis irrespective of their turnover.
The annual Croatian VAT return was required in the February of the year following the reporting year.
