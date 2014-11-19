Croatia VAT compliance update

A range of Croatian VAT compliance changes have been introduced recently to update the VAT Law. These include:

VAT on immovable property

The supply of building is to become VAT exempt in accordance with the EU VAT Directive rules on immovable property.

2015 Mini One Stop Shop changes

The changes to the EU VAT Directive on the change in place of supply rules for B2C digital services from 2015 have been adopted. From 1 January, Croatian taxable suppliers of electronic, broadcast or telecoms services to consumers in other EU countries will have to charge their VAT rate rather than the Croatian rate.

Cash-based accounting