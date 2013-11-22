Cyprus requested to implement EU VAT E-invoicing Directive

The European Commission has requested Cyprus to introduce the latest EU e-invoicing VAT Directive along with all the other member states.

The 2nd EU VAT Directive on Invoicing covers the introduction of optional electronic invoicing regimes to help reduce the volume and costs of paper invoices. It was published in 2010, and member states were obliged to transpose it into their local legislation by 1 January 2013.

The new invoice directive covers formats and processes to be applied to enable companies, suppliers and customers to use e-invoices as a substitute for paper invoices for tax and audit purposes. Issues including: