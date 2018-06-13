Czech 10% reduced VAT rate changes
- Jun 13, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Czech Ministry of Finance has proposed changes to goods which will be subject to its reduced VAT rates of 10%. The current standard VAT rate is 10%.
The goods proposed to be re-categorised include:
- Catering services
- Certain professional services
- Tobacco products
- Non-beer alcoholic beverages
The change would be implemented on 1 January 2019.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara