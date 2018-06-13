VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Czech 10% reduced VAT rate changes - Avalara

Czech 10% reduced VAT rate changes

  • Jun 13, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Czech Ministry of Finance has proposed changes to goods which will be subject to its reduced VAT rates of 10%. The current standard VAT rate is 10%.

The goods proposed to be re-categorised include:

  • Catering services
  • Certain professional services
  • Tobacco products
  • Non-beer alcoholic beverages

The change would be implemented on 1 January 2019.

