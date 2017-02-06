VATLive > Blog > European News > Czech bitcoin VAT fraud measures - Avalara

Czech bitcoin VAT fraud measures

  • Feb 6, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Czech bitcoin VAT fraud measures

The Czech Republic has introduced a number of anti fraud measures on the trading of bitcoins.

This includes making the buyer of goods or services with bitcoin liable to VAT due if their vendors fails to pay the VAT over to the tax authorities.

The imposition of such a drastic measure may still be challenged at the European level as being excessive and disproportionate.  It will also likely hamper the adoption and growth of digital currencies in the country.

Click for free Czech VAT info

Need help with your Czech VAT compliance?



Researching Czech VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Czech VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara