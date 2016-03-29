Czech cuts restaurant VAT

The Czech Republic has become the latest country to cut the VAT rate on catering services, including restaurants and cafes. The rate will drop from 21% to 15% on 1 December 2016.

Sales of alcohol and tobacco products will remain at the higher rate.

Portugal will cut restaurant VAT to 13% next month. Many other EU countries have given similar boosts to their tourism-related services. Ireland claims that such a reduction in 2012 helped create some 30,000 jobs in the sector, one of Ireland's most important industries.