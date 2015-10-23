Czech electronic sales reporting delayed again

Plans to require Czech restaurants, cafes and hotel to electronic file daily sales transactions have been postponed again.

The original plan was for the anti-VAT fraud measure to be implemented on the 1 January. However, the latest implementation date of April 2016 has now been dropped. The continual postponed of the implementation of the measure means the necessary planning for the purchase and installation of cash register and online devices is being delayed. The equipment registers cash receipts live with the tax authorities to prevent non-disclosure of sales for VAT and other tax declarations.

The Czech authorities hoped to raise CZK12billion from the measure, which would affect 600,000 businesses.

The delay is largely due to protests from the opposition Civic Democratic Party who are concerned as to the cost of the equipment.