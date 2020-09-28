VATLive > Blog > Czech Republic > Czech general domestic VAT reverse charge stalled

Czech general domestic VAT reverse charge stalled

  • Sep 28, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Czech tax authorities have delayed again the start of a pilot of the general domestic reverse charge, aimed at reducing VAT fraud. Since the European Commission has only given till June 2022 to trial the regime, and the Czechs have been delayed several already, it now considers it too late to properly introduce the measures and evaluate its benefits.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
