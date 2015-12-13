Czech launches Control Form 2016

The Czech government is to go ahead with the requirement for new VAT sales and purchases transaction reporting, known as the ‘Control Form’, from 1 January 2016. The requirement is a key plank of the government’s attempts to stem VAT fraud.

The report is intended to be monthly, and to be filed with the VAT return.

Members of the Parliament had attempted to delay the Czech Control Form in November. It had attempted to introduce a Bill to delay the new reporting until 2017.