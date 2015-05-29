Czech opposition calls for 19% VAT rate

The Czech opposition party has called for a reduction in the Czech VAT rate from 21% to 19%.

Czech VAT was increased twice during the financial crisis from 19%. It also introduced a 10% Czech VAT rate in 2014.

The proposal is part of a flat-tax rate idea where all major taxes would be at 19%. So in addition to VAT, income tax and corporate tax rates would also be set at 19%. Non-major taxes, such as on property sales and motorcar ownership would be scrapped. These taxes raise relatively low amounts of revenues but incur major administrative costs.