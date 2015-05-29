Czech opposition calls for 19% VAT rate
- May 29, 2015 | Richard Asquith
The Czech opposition party has called for a reduction in the Czech VAT rate from 21% to 19%.
Czech VAT was increased twice during the financial crisis from 19%. It also introduced a 10% Czech VAT rate in 2014.
The proposal is part of a flat-tax rate idea where all major taxes would be at 19%. So in addition to VAT, income tax and corporate tax rates would also be set at 19%. Non-major taxes, such as on property sales and motorcar ownership would be scrapped. These taxes raise relatively low amounts of revenues but incur major administrative costs.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara