Czech reduces VAT on restaurants

  • Dec 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
Czech reduces VAT on restaurants

The Czech Republic has reduced that Value Added Tax rate on food-related services from 21% to 15%.  The services include food provided in restaurants and cafes, but excludes alcohol provided as part of meals.

Many European Union member states provide such tax subsidies to their restaurant and wider tourism service industries.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara