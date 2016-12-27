Czech reduces VAT on restaurants
- Dec 27, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Czech Republic has reduced that Value Added Tax rate on food-related services from 21% to 15%. The services include food provided in restaurants and cafes, but excludes alcohol provided as part of meals.
Many European Union member states provide such tax subsidies to their restaurant and wider tourism service industries.
