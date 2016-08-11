Czech VAT changes
- Aug 11, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The Czech VAT Act has been updated at the end of July 2016. The changes include:
- All non-resident VAT payers will now be administered by the Ostrava tax office. This is a switch from the Prague tax office from 1 Sept 2016
- Introduction of the VAT reverse charge on domestic supplies to resident and non-resident taxpayers by non-resident businesses.
- Penalties from the non-submission of Control Statements have been increased
Need help with your Czech VAT compliance?
Researching Czech VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/czech-republic,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/czech-republic
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara