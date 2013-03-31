Denmark gives hotels restaurants VAT recovery boost

The Danish government is to give the hotel, restaurant, tourisam and conference industry a boost by increasing the % of costs incurred by business on live events, exhibitions and related accommodation to be increased.

Currently only 50% of Danish VAT suffered at conferences etc. may be recovered by visitors and guests through their own VAT returns. From 1 January 2014, this will be raised to 75%. This measure is aimed at giving the ailing industry a much needed stimulus.