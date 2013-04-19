Denmark imposes new obligations on intra-community transactions Aug 2013

The Danish tax authorities are imposing stricter documentation requirements on Danish VAT registered businesses that make cash sales to businesses from other EU countries.

Where a sale is made to a VAT registered company from another EU member state, it is treated as an intra-community supply, and therefore VAT exempt. However, this has given rise to much VAT fraud as purchasers have unlawfully avoided the payment of VAT.

From 1 August 2013, Danish vendors, selling for cash, must seek the following from any non-Danishbusiness in order to qualify for zero VAT: