Denmark raises small consignment stock relief

Denmark has increased its small consignment stock threshold to DKK 80 per package from 1 July 2015. Items below this value will be exempt from Danish VAT on importation from outside of the European Union.

Small consignment stock relief is an EU-wide concept under the EU VAT Directive. Member states may set a threshold for small value packages being imported VAT free into their countries. This is largely to save on the administrative costs on processing claims and payments.