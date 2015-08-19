Denmark raises small consignment stock relief
- Aug 19, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Denmark has increased its small consignment stock threshold to DKK 80 per package from 1 July 2015. Items below this value will be exempt from Danish VAT on importation from outside of the European Union.
Small consignment stock relief is an EU-wide concept under the EU VAT Directive. Member states may set a threshold for small value packages being imported VAT free into their countries. This is largely to save on the administrative costs on processing claims and payments.
Threat to low value consignment stock relief
The European Commission has recently instigated a review of low value consignment stock relief, which it would like to withdraw. This is principally because it gives an advantage to non-EU e-commerce firms who can sell VAT-free, and it encourages elaborate VAT avoidance schemes by EU-based providers.