Denmark removes e-commerce VAT exemption on postage

  • Jan 26, 2017 | Richard Asquith
From the 1 January 2017, Denmark removed the VAT exemption on postage costs for domestic e-commerce deliveries.

The move has been critisied by the Confederation of Danish Industry as further disadvantaging domestic e-commerce companies versus their non-resident competitors.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara