Denmark removes e-commerce VAT exemption on postage
- Jan 26, 2017 | Richard Asquith
From the 1 January 2017, Denmark removed the VAT exemption on postage costs for domestic e-commerce deliveries.
The move has been critisied by the Confederation of Danish Industry as further disadvantaging domestic e-commerce companies versus their non-resident competitors.
Need help with your Danish VAT compliance?
Researching Danish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Denmark VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/denmark,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/denmark
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/denmark,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/denmark
Nov-8-2022
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/denmark,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/denmark
Jul-4-2022
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara