VATLive > Blog > VAT > Dominica improves VAT compliance regime - Avalara

Dominica improves VAT compliance regime

  • Aug 20, 2013 | Richard Asquith
Dominica improves VAT compliance regime

The latest budget for Dominica includes a number of improvements for the VAT compliance regime.

Online VAT compliance

The measures in the new 2013/14 budget including online processing of:

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara