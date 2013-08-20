Dominica improves VAT compliance regime
- Aug 20, 2013 | Richard Asquith
The latest budget for Dominica includes a number of improvements for the VAT compliance regime.
Online VAT compliance
The measures in the new 2013/14 budget including online processing of:
- VAT registration applications
- VAT return filings
- Payments of any VAT liabilities by bank transfers or credit cards
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara