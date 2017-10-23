Dutch cut labour taxes via VAT rise
Oct 23, 2017
The Netherlands has announced a reduced VAT rate rise from 6% to 9% to pay for income tax rate cuts and band simplifications.
The number of income tax bands will be reduced from 4 to 2, and the rates combined to benefit over half a million income tax payers. The reduced VAT rate rise will be levied on: basic foodstuffs, books, hair dresser services, swimming pool entrance, medicines, art, antiques, entry to museums, zoos, theatres and sports and a variety of other services.
The implementation date will be 1 January 2019.
