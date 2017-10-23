VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > Dutch cut labour taxes via VAT rise - Avalara

Dutch cut labour taxes via VAT rise

  • Oct 23, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Dutch cut labour taxes via VAT rise

The Netherlands has announced a reduced VAT rate rise from 6% to 9% to pay for income tax rate cuts and band simplifications.

The number of income tax bands will be reduced from 4 to 2, and the rates combined to benefit over half a million income tax payers.  The reduced VAT rate rise will be levied on: basic foodstuffs, books, hair dresser services, swimming pool entrance, medicines, art, antiques, entry to museums, zoos, theatres and sports and a variety of other services.

The implementation date will be 1 January 2019.

Click for free Dutch VAT info

Need help with your Dutch VAT compliance?



Researching Dutch VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Netherlands VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/netherlands,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/netherlands
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara