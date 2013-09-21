Dutch VAT returns must be submitted online from 2014
Richard Asquith
The Netherlands VAT office has confirmed that it will require all non-resident VAT registered companies to submit their Dutch VAT returns via the online portal. Currently, all Dutch resident companies do so.
Electronic Dutch filings January 2014
This measure will come into effect from 1 January 2014. There is an alternative Standard Business Reporting system which many companies will continue to use. The interface, Digiport, enables the uploading of many accounting and tax data, including ECL’s.
