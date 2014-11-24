What are e-services for 2015 EU VAT MOSS change - Avalara

From 2015, Providers of electronic, telecommunications and broadcast services across EU borders face a change in which country’s VAT rate to apply if they are located in the EU. Read about 2015 digital services VAT change. You can review EU VAT rates here.

What are electronic services for the 2015 changes

Read our detailed definition and examples of B2C e-services. Below are the highlights of what services provided for a fee are considered electronic by the European Union: Services provided by the internet, cable or other electronic network

Fully automated with minimal human involvement

Excludes physical goods or professional services provided by e-mail

Examples of e-services