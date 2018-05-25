EC adopts draft definitive VAT regime Directive

The European Commission today adopted a new draft EU VAT Directive for the operation of the definitive VAT system. This includes changing to a destination-based VAT regime, and withdrawing zero-rating on intra-community supplies. The aim is to help eliminate and estimated €50billion in VAT fraud, particularly carousel fraud.

The new draft includes over 200 amendments to the existing VAT Directive 2006/112/EC. The changes the new Directive includes: