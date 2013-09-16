ECJ confirms companies may not include foreign EU branch turnover in VAT deductions

The European Court of Justice ruled last week that EU companies may not include the turnover of their foreign EU branches in their calculations of VAT deductions. This may undermine previous progress in treating multi-branch banks in different EU countries as a single taxable entity.

The case, Société le Crédit Lyonnais v. Ministre du budget, des comptes publics et de la réforme de l'Etat, concerned the French office of Crédit Lyonnais. In a tax audit of its books, it was found to have added to its French VAT calculation the interest income from loans to foreign branches in the rest of the EU. This income was applied in the calculation of the deductible input VAT based on the EU VAT Directive Article 173.