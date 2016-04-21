Ecuador VAT rise to 14%

Ecuador has announced plans to increase its VAT rate from the current 12% to 14%.

The rise is part of a package to help fund the rebuilding of part of the country following the recent earthquake. This has led to damage estimated at up to $3 billion. This comes on top of falling government revenues from the sharp decline in global oil prices.

The VAT rise is only scheduled to be in a place for 1 year.

To pay for the repair of infrastructure (roads, bridges etc.), the VAT rise will come with a new bond issue and other tax increases.