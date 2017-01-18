Egypt early VAT rise to 14% July 2017
- Jan 18, 2017 | Richard Asquith
Egypt has announced that it will bring forward to 1 July 2017 a 1% VAT rise to 14%.
The original plan had been to raise VAT on 1 October 2017. However, the government faces a large deficit.
VAT was introduced into Egypt at 13% on 1 October 2016. It replaced the 10% Sales tax. The purpose was to improve the efficiency of tax collections, and broaden the tax base. VAT also helps reduce the tax burden on job-creating manufactures, and help improve Egypt’s global competitive profile.
Egypt VAT news
Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
Jan-11-2023
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/location/world/middle-east-and-africa/egypt,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/africa-and-middle-east/middle-east/egypt
May-31-2022
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara