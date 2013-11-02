Egypt reopens VAT implementation discussions

The Egyptian Finance Ministry has re-started discussions on the potential implementation of a full Value Added Tax regime to replace the existing sales tax system.

The current Egyptian sales tax is complex and can led to compound taxation. Whilst there are some deductions allowable for input tax suffered, this only applies on the sale of goods. Exporters may also claim refunds on sales tax.

The principle tax rate is 10%. However, there are many other rates, ranging from 5% to 45% on cars, certain imports and supplies for the construction industry.